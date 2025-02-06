Human Rights Group Raises Alarm Over Uranium Exploration in Andhra Pradesh

A human rights organization has called on the Andhra Pradesh government to pass a formal resolution in the state Assembly, ensuring no further surveys or exploration for uranium deposits will be conducted in the Kappatralla Reserve Forest in Kurnool district. The demand follows a temporary assurance by the TDP-led NDA government, which the Human Rights Forum (HRF) considers insufficient.

HRF emphasized the significant risks to local communities and the environment if uranium mining proceeds. During a recent visit to the affected areas, an HRF team engaged with residents who voiced strong concerns over the potential health hazards and environmental impact. The forum noted that 20 borewells had previously been secretly drilled in the reserve forest by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), with plans for 68 more, prompting this urgent appeal.

Highlighting the lasting damage of uranium mining, HRF cited various health issues linked to the process and urged the government to prioritize sustainable and renewable energy investments over nuclear power. The organization insists that all attempts to assess uranium reserves should be halted immediately to protect the environment and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)