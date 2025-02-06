Tragic Elephant Encounter in High-Range District

In a tragic event on Thursday morning, a 60-year-old man named Vimal lost his life due to a wild elephant attack in a high-range district. The incident took place in a tribal hamlet near Champakkad under Marayoor police jurisdiction.

Local police were promptly notified of the attack, and upon receiving the information, a team was dispatched to the affected area, officials reported. The tragic loss underscores the dangers faced by those living in close proximity to wildlife.

The community is in shock, as authorities look deeper into the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter, while urging residents to exercise increased caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)