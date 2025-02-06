Tragic Loss: Child's Life Cut Short in Hotel Parking Accident

A devastating accident claimed the life of a four-year-old boy in a hotel parking lot in Nashik, as reported by police on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded Wednesday evening near Pathardi Phata along the Mumbai-Agra highway.

The young boy was accompanying his father, a professional driver, who was transporting customers to the hotel. While his father was busy parking, the child started playing nearby.

Tragically, another driver hit the child with his vehicle and fled the scene. The boy, suffering from severe injuries, could not be saved despite rushed medical assistance. Police have initiated an inquiry and are actively searching for the perpetrator.

