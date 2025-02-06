Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Dumping in Eco-Sensitive Zones

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has addressed concerns over environmental violations in Thane.

On January 29, the NGT issued a notice to Thane Municipal Corporation following a complaint lodged by advocate Vaibhav Satam. The complaint outlines illegal dumping activities in eco-sensitive zones governed by various environmental regulations, including the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2011 and the Environment Protection Act of 1986.

Satam emphasized that the tribunal's intervention is a significant move towards ensuring accountability of civic bodies. He urged for immediate cessation of illegal dumping and recommended forming a high-level panel to identify culprits and establish rigorous preventive measures.

