Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Dumping in Eco-Sensitive Zones
The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to Thane Municipal Corporation regarding illegal dumping in eco-sensitive zones like Gaimukh. The action follows a complaint highlighting violations of environmental regulations and calls for accountability from civic authorities.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has addressed concerns over environmental violations in Thane.
On January 29, the NGT issued a notice to Thane Municipal Corporation following a complaint lodged by advocate Vaibhav Satam. The complaint outlines illegal dumping activities in eco-sensitive zones governed by various environmental regulations, including the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2011 and the Environment Protection Act of 1986.
Satam emphasized that the tribunal's intervention is a significant move towards ensuring accountability of civic bodies. He urged for immediate cessation of illegal dumping and recommended forming a high-level panel to identify culprits and establish rigorous preventive measures.
