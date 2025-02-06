Left Menu

Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Dumping in Eco-Sensitive Zones

The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to Thane Municipal Corporation regarding illegal dumping in eco-sensitive zones like Gaimukh. The action follows a complaint highlighting violations of environmental regulations and calls for accountability from civic authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:28 IST
Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Dumping in Eco-Sensitive Zones
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has addressed concerns over environmental violations in Thane.

On January 29, the NGT issued a notice to Thane Municipal Corporation following a complaint lodged by advocate Vaibhav Satam. The complaint outlines illegal dumping activities in eco-sensitive zones governed by various environmental regulations, including the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2011 and the Environment Protection Act of 1986.

Satam emphasized that the tribunal's intervention is a significant move towards ensuring accountability of civic bodies. He urged for immediate cessation of illegal dumping and recommended forming a high-level panel to identify culprits and establish rigorous preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025