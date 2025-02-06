Battling Corrosion: A GDP-Threatening Foe

Corrosion is silently causing a severe economic impact on India, with estimates indicating a 2-3% loss in GDP every year. This alarming statistic was highlighted by Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, Director of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), during an international conference on the subject in Jamshedpur.

The event underscored the pressing need to address corrosion, especially in critical sectors like power plants. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Executive Director A. K. Manohor emphasized the damages corrosion inflicts on entire structures and highlighted NTPC's collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to tackle this issue effectively.

With over 100 participants from 34 institutes globally, the conference served as a crucial platform for discussing new advancements in coatings and efforts to combat high-temperature corrosion across industries. Organized by Indian Institute of Metals and Tata Steel, significant focus was placed on innovative strategies to protect vital infrastructure.

