Left Menu

Battling Corrosion: A GDP-Threatening Foe

Corrosion causes a significant GDP loss in India annually, reveals CSIR-NML Director. Addressing an international conference, experts called for unified action against corrosion, highlighting its threat to crucial industries and infrastructure. Collaborative innovations and solutions were discussed to mitigate this silent menace impacting various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:05 IST
Battling Corrosion: A GDP-Threatening Foe
  • Country:
  • India

Corrosion is silently causing a severe economic impact on India, with estimates indicating a 2-3% loss in GDP every year. This alarming statistic was highlighted by Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, Director of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), during an international conference on the subject in Jamshedpur.

The event underscored the pressing need to address corrosion, especially in critical sectors like power plants. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Executive Director A. K. Manohor emphasized the damages corrosion inflicts on entire structures and highlighted NTPC's collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to tackle this issue effectively.

With over 100 participants from 34 institutes globally, the conference served as a crucial platform for discussing new advancements in coatings and efforts to combat high-temperature corrosion across industries. Organized by Indian Institute of Metals and Tata Steel, significant focus was placed on innovative strategies to protect vital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025