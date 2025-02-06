Battling Corrosion: A GDP-Threatening Foe
Corrosion causes a significant GDP loss in India annually, reveals CSIR-NML Director. Addressing an international conference, experts called for unified action against corrosion, highlighting its threat to crucial industries and infrastructure. Collaborative innovations and solutions were discussed to mitigate this silent menace impacting various sectors.
- Country:
- India
Corrosion is silently causing a severe economic impact on India, with estimates indicating a 2-3% loss in GDP every year. This alarming statistic was highlighted by Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, Director of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), during an international conference on the subject in Jamshedpur.
The event underscored the pressing need to address corrosion, especially in critical sectors like power plants. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Executive Director A. K. Manohor emphasized the damages corrosion inflicts on entire structures and highlighted NTPC's collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to tackle this issue effectively.
With over 100 participants from 34 institutes globally, the conference served as a crucial platform for discussing new advancements in coatings and efforts to combat high-temperature corrosion across industries. Organized by Indian Institute of Metals and Tata Steel, significant focus was placed on innovative strategies to protect vital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- corrosion
- GDP
- CSIR-NML
- Jamshedpur
- Tata Steel
- NTPC
- infrastructure
- coatings
- conference
- innovation
ALSO READ
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog
Trump Unveils $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Initiative
Stargate: A $500 Billion AI Investment Revolutionizing Data Infrastructure
ByteDance Bets Big: A $12 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment
Odisha's Ambitious Financial Demands and Infrastructure Boost