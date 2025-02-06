Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Boy's Rescue Ends in Sorrow in Surat

A two-year-old boy named Kedar Vegad tragically fell into an open manhole in Surat, Gujarat. Despite a 24-hour search operation by the National Disaster Response Force and local fire services, he was found dead in an underground tank connected to a sewage line. The incident occurred when his mother was taking him to an ice-cream shop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, a two-year-old boy fell into an open manhole and was later found dead in a sewage pumping station's underground tank.

The boy, Kedar Vegad, disappeared Wednesday evening, and after an extensive search operation involving local fire services and the National Disaster Response Force, his body was recovered.

The search commenced after his mother reported the incident, describing how Kedar fell through an exposed manhole while heading to an ice-cream shop. Despite swift action and extensive resources deployed, the efforts ended in tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

