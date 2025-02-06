Tragic Fall: Boy's Rescue Ends in Sorrow in Surat

In a tragic incident in Surat, Gujarat, a two-year-old boy fell into an open manhole and was later found dead in a sewage pumping station's underground tank.

The boy, Kedar Vegad, disappeared Wednesday evening, and after an extensive search operation involving local fire services and the National Disaster Response Force, his body was recovered.

The search commenced after his mother reported the incident, describing how Kedar fell through an exposed manhole while heading to an ice-cream shop. Despite swift action and extensive resources deployed, the efforts ended in tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)