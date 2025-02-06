Himachal Pradesh Shivers: Snowfall and Cold Wave Grip the State

Himachal Pradesh has been gripped by a severe cold amid ongoing snowfall, with temperatures dropping significantly across the region. The Met Department reports that Keylong in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Continued snowfall since Wednesday has resulted in significant accumulations, with Gondla receiving 9 cm of snow, followed by Keylong and Kalpa. Rain has also hit some areas, with places like Manali experiencing 20 mm of rainfall.

Touristic hubs Manali and Shimla saw frigid temperatures, and while Una heated up to 24 degrees Celsius during the day, dense fog persisted in Bilaspur and Mandi. Officials caution of dense fog on Friday and predict a new weather disturbance, possibly bringing more precipitation to the northwest by Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)