Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Shivers: Snowfall and Cold Wave Grip the State

Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh have plummeted amid continued snowfall, particularly in the state's higher reaches. Keylong recorded the coldest temperature at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius. The Met office warns of dense fog and forecasts a fresh disturbance from Saturday, with potential light rain in parts of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:27 IST
Himachal Pradesh Shivers: Snowfall and Cold Wave Grip the State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has been gripped by a severe cold amid ongoing snowfall, with temperatures dropping significantly across the region. The Met Department reports that Keylong in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Continued snowfall since Wednesday has resulted in significant accumulations, with Gondla receiving 9 cm of snow, followed by Keylong and Kalpa. Rain has also hit some areas, with places like Manali experiencing 20 mm of rainfall.

Touristic hubs Manali and Shimla saw frigid temperatures, and while Una heated up to 24 degrees Celsius during the day, dense fog persisted in Bilaspur and Mandi. Officials caution of dense fog on Friday and predict a new weather disturbance, possibly bringing more precipitation to the northwest by Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025