Left Menu

India's BioE3 Vision: Crafting a Sustainable Future

The Centre proposes a Centre-State partnership to implement the BioE3 Policy, aiming to make industrial processes sustainable across sectors. Aiming to transform the bioeconomy, the policy focuses on biomanufacturing hubs and innovative sectors, promising economic growth and addressing societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:08 IST
India's BioE3 Vision: Crafting a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is aiming for a transformative leap in sustainability by proposing a partnership with states to roll out its BioE3 Policy, designed to overhaul existing industrial processes.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of state-centric partnerships, addressing specific regional challenges while aligning with state objectives. A Centre-State Conclave has been organized to discuss the formation of BioE3 Cells targeting policy implementation.

The BioE3 Policy aims to propel India's bioeconomy from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 130 billion by 2024 through accelerated technological development, creating biomanufacturing hubs and engaging with six thematic sectors, supported by 'Moolankur' bioenablers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025