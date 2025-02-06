India's BioE3 Vision: Crafting a Sustainable Future

The Centre is aiming for a transformative leap in sustainability by proposing a partnership with states to roll out its BioE3 Policy, designed to overhaul existing industrial processes.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of state-centric partnerships, addressing specific regional challenges while aligning with state objectives. A Centre-State Conclave has been organized to discuss the formation of BioE3 Cells targeting policy implementation.

The BioE3 Policy aims to propel India's bioeconomy from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 130 billion by 2024 through accelerated technological development, creating biomanufacturing hubs and engaging with six thematic sectors, supported by 'Moolankur' bioenablers.

