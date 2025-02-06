Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Tiger Fatality Sparks Wildlife Concerns

An adult tiger died after stepping into an electric trap set for wild boars in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The carcass was found buried in a riverbed. Two tribesmen, Ramcharan Kol and Pandu Kol, were arrested for illegal poaching. A post-mortem is planned as per NTCA guidelines.

Updated: 06-02-2025 23:35 IST
An adult tiger tragically died after encountering an electric trap intended for wild boars in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The incident occurred in the Panpatha range, where the fallen big cat was later found buried in a riverbed, a forest department official reported on Thursday.

The trap, laid by tribesmen Ramcharan Kol and Pandu Kol, led to their arrest. All indications suggest the tiger was not their target, noted BTR field director Anupam Sahay, emphasizing that the tiger's body parts remained untouched.

The tiger's death is believed to have occurred three to four days prior. Fearful of being discovered, the men buried the carcass near Sukhdaas village. Suspicious movements in the area prompted a search, revealing the buried tiger. A post-mortem is scheduled to adhere to National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols.

