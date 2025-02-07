Countries Stepping Up in Climate Fight Amid U.S. Withdrawal

Countries are reinforcing their commitment to climate plans, aiming to spearhead the clean energy transition despite potential setbacks, such as the United States' intended withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. This was affirmed by Simon Stiell, the UN's chief climate official, in his first address of the year.

Speaking in Brasilia alongside COP30 President Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, Stiell expressed confidence in global climate efforts, stressing that although the U.S. may step back, other nations are stepping up to seize opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and pollution reduction.

Despite some political opposition, particularly in the U.S. where Trump voiced skepticism over climate policy, Stiell highlighted the mobilization of approximately $2 trillion in global climate finance, urging an increase to $300 billion annually by 2035. He remains optimistic about countries submitting enhanced climate plans this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)