Left Menu

Countries Stepping Up in Climate Fight Amid U.S. Withdrawal

Countries around the world are reinforcing their commitment to climate plans and leading the transition to clean energy despite potential setbacks, including the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. UN climate official Simon Stiell urged nations to bolster their plans and increase climate finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:39 IST
Countries Stepping Up in Climate Fight Amid U.S. Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Countries are reinforcing their commitment to climate plans, aiming to spearhead the clean energy transition despite potential setbacks, such as the United States' intended withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. This was affirmed by Simon Stiell, the UN's chief climate official, in his first address of the year.

Speaking in Brasilia alongside COP30 President Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, Stiell expressed confidence in global climate efforts, stressing that although the U.S. may step back, other nations are stepping up to seize opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and pollution reduction.

Despite some political opposition, particularly in the U.S. where Trump voiced skepticism over climate policy, Stiell highlighted the mobilization of approximately $2 trillion in global climate finance, urging an increase to $300 billion annually by 2035. He remains optimistic about countries submitting enhanced climate plans this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025