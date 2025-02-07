Saving Data: The Fight to Preserve Government Information
Harvard University's Law Library has launched an initiative to protect over 300,000 government datasets amid fears of data loss under the Trump administration. The effort, led by the Law Library's Innovation Lab, aims to safeguard crucial public information threatened by government web pages being removed or altered.
In a bold initiative, Harvard University's Law Library is stepping forward to protect over 300,000 government datasets against potential deletion. This move, announced by the Innovation Lab, comes amidst the Trump administration's efforts to remove substantial federal data from the internet.
The pressing concern has arisen from actions by the administration which have resulted in the loss or alteration of crucial public information. As reported, more than 8,000 government web pages vanished post the presidential transition, sending academics and researchers into a frenzy to safeguard valuable data.
Amanda Watson of Harvard underscores the significance of this endeavor, highlighting the public's right to governmental information. The Innovation Lab, in collaboration with groups like the Internet Archive, is determined to ensure that data remains accessible, supporting vital societal functions in areas such as public health and climate studies.
