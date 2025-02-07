Antarctica's Ancient Bird Fossil Discovered as Oldest 'Modern' Avian Ancestor

In recent scientific developments, researchers have unveiled a fossilized avian skull identified as Vegavis iaai, marking it as the oldest-known ancestor to modern birds. Unearthed on Vega Island, Antarctica, the fossil dates back 69 million years, placing it just before the asteroid event that devastated the dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, Chilean astronomers express concern over increasing light pollution potentially compromising their dark skies, which are crucial for celestial observations. Angel Otarola from the Chilean Astronomical Society highlights the risk posed to observatories like Paranal.

In Russia, a shake-up in the leadership of the space agency Roscosmos has seen Yuri Borisov replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, emphasizing the need for 'dynamic' advancement post an unsuccessful lunar mission. Elsewhere, scientists warn of possible devastation should the asteroid Bennu strike Earth in 2182.

