Antarctica's Ancient Bird Fossil Discovered as Oldest 'Modern' Avian Ancestor

Ancient bird Vegavis iaai, unearthed near Antarctica, holds the record as oldest lineage ancestor of all current birds. Fossil predates asteroid strike by three million years. Scientific community also addresses light pollution affecting Chile's observatories, Russia's space agency leadership shifts, and potential asteroid Bennu impact by 2182.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:29 IST
In recent scientific developments, researchers have unveiled a fossilized avian skull identified as Vegavis iaai, marking it as the oldest-known ancestor to modern birds. Unearthed on Vega Island, Antarctica, the fossil dates back 69 million years, placing it just before the asteroid event that devastated the dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, Chilean astronomers express concern over increasing light pollution potentially compromising their dark skies, which are crucial for celestial observations. Angel Otarola from the Chilean Astronomical Society highlights the risk posed to observatories like Paranal.

In Russia, a shake-up in the leadership of the space agency Roscosmos has seen Yuri Borisov replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, emphasizing the need for 'dynamic' advancement post an unsuccessful lunar mission. Elsewhere, scientists warn of possible devastation should the asteroid Bennu strike Earth in 2182.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

