Bangkok's Toxic Air Crisis: UNICEF Highlights Alarming Impact on 500 Million Children Across East Asia and Pacific

As Bangkok, Thailand's bustling capital, faces hazardous air pollution levels forcing school closures and heightening health risks, UNICEF's latest analysis underscores the grave consequences of toxic air on children throughout East Asia and the Pacific. Air pollution, which surges during the dry season from now until April, is linked to the deaths of over 100 children under five every day in the region.

The report reveals a startling reality: all 500 million children in East Asia and the Pacific live in countries where air pollution exceeds healthy levels. Household air pollution, primarily from solid fuels used for cooking and heating, contributes to more than half of all pollution-related deaths in children under five. Additionally, 325 million children reside in countries where annual particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceed World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines by over five times, while 373 million face unhealthy nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) levels. A staggering 91 percent—or 453 million children—are exposed to ozone pollution that surpasses WHO recommendations. Nearly half of the PM2.5 emissions in the most affected countries originate from the burning of fossil fuels, biomass, and agricultural waste, which also exacerbate climate change.

“Every breath matters, but for too many children, every breath brings harm,” stated June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific. “The air they breathe, during critical stages of development, often contains pollutants that impair growth, damage lungs, and hinder cognitive development.”

Air pollution accounts for nearly one in four deaths of children under five in the region and poses threats at every stage of life. From increased risks of premature birth and low birth weight in the womb to heightened vulnerability to asthma, lung damage, and developmental delays in early childhood, the effects are profound. Children from low-income families, often living near factories or busy roads, face the greatest risks. Over time, air pollution can contribute to chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, further jeopardizing children's futures.

Beyond health, the impact of air pollution extends to economic and educational realms. Strained healthcare systems, rising medical costs, and disrupted learning due to illness or school closures hinder children's potential and economic stability. The World Bank estimated that in 2019, air pollution-related premature deaths and illnesses cost East Asia and the Pacific 9.3% of its GDP, amounting to over $2.5 trillion.

UNICEF calls on governments, businesses, the health sector, parents, and educators to take urgent action to mitigate air pollution's effects on children:

Governments should enforce stricter climate and environmental policies, transition to clean energy, and align air quality standards with WHO guidelines.

should enforce stricter climate and environmental policies, transition to clean energy, and align air quality standards with WHO guidelines. Businesses must adopt clean technologies, reduce emissions, and prioritize children's health and safety in their practices.

must adopt clean technologies, reduce emissions, and prioritize children's health and safety in their practices. The health sector should enhance detection and treatment of pollution-related illnesses while moving toward sustainable, net-zero operations.

should enhance detection and treatment of pollution-related illnesses while moving toward sustainable, net-zero operations. Parents and educators play a vital role in raising awareness, advocating for cleaner environments, and empowering youth to take action.

UNICEF is actively partnering with stakeholders across East Asia and the Pacific to shield children from the devastating effects of air pollution. Key initiatives include:

Advocating for robust climate and environmental policies to create a cleaner, sustainable future for children.

Implementing programs that reduce household air pollution through solutions like chimney ventilation and cleaner heating systems.

Enhancing air quality monitoring and public reporting by installing affordable sensors.

Strengthening healthcare systems to better address pollution-related health issues and investing in cleaner medical waste management.

Collaborating with communities and empowering youth as clean air advocates to raise awareness and drive policy change.

“Addressing air pollution will dramatically improve children’s health, education, and overall well-being, with far-reaching benefits for societies and economies,” Kunugi emphasized. “The solutions are within our reach, and our collective future depends on taking decisive action.”