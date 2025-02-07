IAEA Head Grossi Assesses Nuclear Safety Risks Amid Conflict During 11th Visit to Ukraine

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials to assess the damage to energy infrastructure critical for nuclear safety during his 11th visit to Ukraine since the onset of the military conflict nearly three years ago. This visit underscores the IAEA's continued efforts to prevent a nuclear accident in the region.

Prior to his meetings in Kyiv with President Zelensky, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, and Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, Director General Grossi visited a key substation that supplies off-site power essential for cooling reactors and maintaining other nuclear safety and security functions. This substation, like several others across Ukraine, has suffered significant damage due to recent military activities, further compromising the stability of the electricity grid.

“The reason that this is so important, from the perspective of the IAEA, is because of the influence of this situation on the safety of the nuclear power plants’ operation,” Grossi stated while addressing journalists at the site. Standing beside a visibly damaged autotransformer, he emphasized, “This compromises the nuclear safety of a power plant, and it could eventually lead to an accident. Having an external power supply is essential.”

Impact on Nuclear Power Plants

Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants (NPPs) – Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine – have been forced to reduce power output multiple times due to disruptions in the electricity grid caused by ongoing military activities. The most recent instance occurred on 1 February, when the NPPs temporarily lowered their production before resuming nominal power levels.

IAEA expert teams have visited nine critical substations across Ukraine, including the one Grossi inspected on 4 February. Five of these substations have been revisited during missions in September, October, and December 2024, with continued degradation observed at several sites. These teams collect data, assess infrastructure conditions, and provide technical advice to help mitigate risks.

“The situation is quite dire. We should not, I think, hide the fact,” Grossi remarked, highlighting efforts to preserve grid stability, such as replacing damaged transformers.

Ongoing Risks and Developments at Ukrainian NPPs

At Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP), IAEA teams reported hearing explosions on most days over the past week, some occurring dangerously close to the facility. Fortunately, there were no reports of direct damage to the site. Following the disconnection of ZNPP’s sole 750-kilovolt (kV) power line on 29 January, it was reconnected on 1 February, restoring two external power lines, including one 330 kV line. Before the conflict, the plant relied on ten power lines.

Meanwhile, at the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl site, IAEA teams reported daily air raid alarms and the detection of drones in nearby areas. At the South Ukraine NPP, a 750 kV power line disconnected on 29 January remains offline due to military activities.

Future Plans and International Cooperation

In discussions with Ukrainian officials, Grossi addressed Ukraine’s plans to acquire equipment from the halted Bulgarian NPP project in Belene to support the construction of new reactor units at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. The IAEA is actively providing technical support and nuclear safety guidance for this initiative.

Grossi’s visit underscores the IAEA’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in safeguarding its nuclear facilities amid ongoing conflict, highlighting the urgent need for stable infrastructure to prevent potential nuclear accidents.