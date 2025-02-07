Himachal Pradesh Faces Alarming Drought Risk Amid Severe Rainfall Deficit
Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, Tikender Singh Panwar, urges the Himachal government to declare the state drought-affected due to prolonged dry spells and significant rainfall deficits. This climatic crisis threatens agriculture and water supply, prompting calls for proactive measures and infrastructure enhancements.
- Country:
- India
Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, Tikender Singh Panwar, has called on the Himachal Pradesh government to consider declaring the state as drought-affected. This appeal comes amid mounting concerns over a prolonged dry spell and substantial rainfall deficits.
In a letter to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Panwar emphasized the urgent need for implementing protocols and SOPs to tackle the drought threat proactively. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a 40% rainfall deficit post-monsoon, escalating to 72% in the winter season.
The state's climate issues are compounded by a receding snowline and minimal snowfall, reducing the hills' water retention capacity. These conditions, if unaddressed, could evolve into a full drought, severely disrupting agriculture and water supply systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
