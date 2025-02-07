Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Alarming Drought Risk Amid Severe Rainfall Deficit

Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, Tikender Singh Panwar, urges the Himachal government to declare the state drought-affected due to prolonged dry spells and significant rainfall deficits. This climatic crisis threatens agriculture and water supply, prompting calls for proactive measures and infrastructure enhancements.

Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, Tikender Singh Panwar, has called on the Himachal Pradesh government to consider declaring the state as drought-affected. This appeal comes amid mounting concerns over a prolonged dry spell and substantial rainfall deficits.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Panwar emphasized the urgent need for implementing protocols and SOPs to tackle the drought threat proactively. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a 40% rainfall deficit post-monsoon, escalating to 72% in the winter season.

The state's climate issues are compounded by a receding snowline and minimal snowfall, reducing the hills' water retention capacity. These conditions, if unaddressed, could evolve into a full drought, severely disrupting agriculture and water supply systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

