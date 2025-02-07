DRDO Unveils Augmented Research Verticals Across DIA-CoEs to Advance Defence Technologies

The Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Headquarters has announced a significant realignment and expansion of research areas under the DRDO Industry Academia – Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs). This strategic development aims to streamline directed research and bolster cutting-edge technological advancements in defence.

As part of this initiative, the existing 65 Research Verticals distributed across 15 DIA-CoEs have been restructured into 82 distinct Research Verticals. This expansion reflects DRDO’s commitment to addressing future technology requirements, integrating deep technology research, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration between industry and academia.

Key Additions to Research Verticals:

Compound Semiconductor Technologies – Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Laser Beam Combining for Communication, Power Transmission, Manufacturing, and Extraction & Recycling of Materials – Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) Software Defined Radios – Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) Emerging RF Technologies – Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Cryptography and Information Security – Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKgp)

These new verticals aim to enhance DRDO’s research focus on emerging defence technologies, ensuring that the organisation stays ahead in critical areas like secure communications, advanced semiconductor applications, and sustainable material sciences.

Impact of the Realignment:

Enhanced Interdisciplinary Collaboration: The realignment will foster stronger collaborations between multiple institutions and industries, encouraging innovative solutions through combined expertise.

This strategic effort underscores DRDO’s dedication to refining research priorities and addressing future defence technology challenges effectively.

For more detailed information on the newly identified Research Verticals and Thrust Areas, please visit: DRDO Advanced Technology Center.