Scientists have discovered a nearly complete fossil skull in Antarctica that reveals the oldest-known modern bird, Vegavis iaai, dating back 69 million years. This bird roamed the waters near Antarctica shortly before the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs, except their avian descendants.

Chile, famous for its clear night skies perfect for astronomy, faces the threat of light pollution from urban development. Experts from the Chilean Astronomical Society express concern over maintaining the pristine darkness crucial for celestial observations.

The Kremlin has appointed a new head for Russia's space agency to encourage continued dynamic growth. This decision follows the sacking of the previous space chief, whose tenure saw a notable failed lunar mission. Meanwhile, scientists predict potential devastation if asteroid Bennu hits Earth in 2182 with a striking probability.

