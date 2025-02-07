Unveiling the Tapti Basin: A Landmark Water Partnership

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced a pivotal partnership with Maharashtra, aiming to launch the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project. He described it as the world's largest groundwater recharge undertaking.

Efforts to navigate inter-state challenges have shown progress, with discussions for agreement finalization underway, marking a significant step forward for the initiative.

The project plans to optimize the use of Tapti river water for irrigation, with a formal agreement set to be initiated soon, involving key political leaders for its successful rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)