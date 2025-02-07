Left Menu

Unveiling the Tapti Basin: A Landmark Water Partnership

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra plan to sign an agreement for the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, billed as the world's largest groundwater recharge initiative. This interstate collaboration aims to enhance water usage for irrigation. Discussions are advancing, with a focus on overcoming logistical hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced a pivotal partnership with Maharashtra, aiming to launch the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project. He described it as the world's largest groundwater recharge undertaking.

Efforts to navigate inter-state challenges have shown progress, with discussions for agreement finalization underway, marking a significant step forward for the initiative.

The project plans to optimize the use of Tapti river water for irrigation, with a formal agreement set to be initiated soon, involving key political leaders for its successful rollout.

