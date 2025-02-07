Left Menu

Revolutionary Findings on Collagen's Structure Challenge Long-Held Beliefs

A groundbreaking study by researchers at Rice University and the University of Virginia has revealed unexpected structural diversity in collagen, using advanced cryo-electron microscopy. The study's findings could reshape biomedical research and lead to innovations in biomaterials and regenerative medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:34 IST
Revolutionary Findings on Collagen's Structure Challenge Long-Held Beliefs
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A revolutionary study conducted by scientists from Rice University and the University of Virginia has challenged long-held beliefs about collagen, the body's most abundant protein known for its structural role in tissues. The research, led by Jeffrey Hartgerink and Tracy Yu, utilized advanced cryo-electron microscopy, revealing previously unrecognized structural diversity.

The study, published in ACS Central Science, discovered that collagen assemblies could diverge from the traditionally accepted right-handed superhelical twist, potentially redefining its biological roles. According to Hartgerink, this revelation forces a reevaluation of the collagen paradigm, suggesting it can adopt a wider range of conformations.

Emphasizing the implications, Yu noted that the findings question the established dogma about collagen's structure. This discovery not only holds promise for understanding diseases like fibrosis and certain cancers but also paves the way for advancements in biomaterials and regenerative medicine, where collagen's unique structural properties could inspire innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025