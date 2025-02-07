IJBB Releases Special Issue on 'Biological Chemistry: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward'

The Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), a flagship publication of the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, proudly announces the release of a special issue in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, K.K. Birla Goa Campus, and the Society of Biological Chemists – India (SBC-I). Themed “Biological Chemistry: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward,” this special issue highlights cutting-edge research and emerging trends in the field of biological chemistry.

About IJBB and CSIR-NIScPR

CSIR-NIScPR is a leading public-funded science publishing institute in India, responsible for the publication of 15 prestigious journals spanning various Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) disciplines. These journals are indexed by globally reputed agencies, including Science Citation Index (Web of Science), Scopus, NAAS, and UGC CARE.

IJBB, a premier monthly peer-reviewed research journal, focuses on the fields of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Biotechnology. With a Journal Impact Factor (JIF) score of 1.5, IJBB attracts contributions from esteemed researchers worldwide. Its editorial board comprises distinguished national and international experts dedicated to maintaining high publication standards.

Special Issue Details (March 2025 | Vol. 62, Issue No. 3)

This special issue features a collection of nine comprehensive review papers and one original research article, offering insights into groundbreaking advancements and persistent challenges within biological chemistry. The contributions come from prominent researchers and address a range of topics including therapeutic targets, drug repurposing, antibiotic resistance, and advancements in molecular biology.

Highlighted Articles:

Phosphodiesterase 4 as a Candidate Therapeutic Target of Cancer A Review on Repurposing Anti-Diabetic Drugs for the Amelioration of Betel-Nut Induced Carcinogenesis Chromatin Higher-Order Structure and Possible Therapeutic Target From 2D to 3D: Decoding Tuberculosis Pathobiology and Drug Development with Ex Vivo Disease Models Transport-Mediated Antibiotic Resistance in Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Phenotypic Antibiotic Resistance: Involvement of Genes and Additional Factors An Overview of Response Pathways for Protection of Mitochondria from Protein Misfolding Stress Advances in Myogenic Differentiation: Role of Stem Cells, RNA-Binding Proteins, Molecular Pathways, and Detection Techniques Aspergillus Niger Acidogenic Metabolism: A Biased View from the Carbon and Nitrogen Interface Camptothecin Exerts Anti-Cancer Effects Through FoxM1 Inhibition

Acknowledgments:

The successful publication of this special issue is the result of the dedicated efforts of several key contributors. Special recognition goes to Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, for her unwavering support, and to the esteemed editorial board led by Prof. Stephen Dimitrov (Chief Editor, IJBB), Prof. D.N. Rao (Executive Editor, IJBB), and guest editors Prof. Suman Kundu and Prof. Meenal Kowshik from BITS, Goa Campus.

Dr. N.K. Prasanna, Editor of IJBB, played a pivotal role in coordinating the editorial process, while Dr. Charu Verma, Head of Research Journals, provided invaluable encouragement. The authors, reviewers, and the technical support team from CSIR-NIScPR's print production unit also deserve special mention for their contributions to the timely and high-quality release of this issue.

This special edition stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts within the scientific community and underscores the ongoing commitment to advancing research in biological chemistry.