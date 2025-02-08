Mild Earthquake Rattles Northern Kasaragod

Mild tremors were felt early Saturday morning in northern Kasaragod, Kerala, affecting areas such as Malom and Konnakkad, according to local police.

Residents reported sudden movements that lasted a few seconds, with some claiming their phones fell from tables and their beds shook.

The earthquake, registering at a magnitude of 2.5, was traced to an epicentre in the Arabian Sea. District officials are scheduled to visit the affected areas for further investigation, with more information to be provided following their examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)