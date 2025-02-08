Left Menu

Mild Earthquake Rattles Northern Kasaragod

In the early hours of Saturday, mild tremors were felt in northern Kasaragod, Kerala, impacting areas like Malom and Konnakkad. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.5, originated in the Arabian Sea. Locals reported phones falling and beds shaking. District officials plan an imminent site visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mild tremors were felt early Saturday morning in northern Kasaragod, Kerala, affecting areas such as Malom and Konnakkad, according to local police.

Residents reported sudden movements that lasted a few seconds, with some claiming their phones fell from tables and their beds shook.

The earthquake, registering at a magnitude of 2.5, was traced to an epicentre in the Arabian Sea. District officials are scheduled to visit the affected areas for further investigation, with more information to be provided following their examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

