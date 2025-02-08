Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Disposal: The Rise of Srjanam

The CSIR-NIIST (National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology) has unveiled a pioneering solution to biomedical waste management with its automated waste conversion rig, aptly named 'Srjanam.'

This state-of-the-art technology can disinfect hazardous biomedical waste such as blood and laboratory disposables without utilizing expensive and energy-draining incinerators. Srjanam additionally imparts a pleasant fragrance to waste, transforming it into high-value soil additives.

Set to launch at AIIMS, New Delhi, Srjanam represents a significant leap forward in addressing the 743 tonnes of biomedical waste generated daily in India, presenting a cost-effective and environmentally sound alternative to current methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)