Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Disposal: The Rise of Srjanam
CSIR-NIIST has developed an automated biomedical waste conversion rig named 'Srjanam' to disinfect biomedical waste without costly incinerators. Launching soon at AIIMS, this innovation offers a safe, eco-friendly solution, producing waste enhancements for agriculture while minimizing risks associated with traditional waste disposal methods.
The CSIR-NIIST (National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology) has unveiled a pioneering solution to biomedical waste management with its automated waste conversion rig, aptly named 'Srjanam.'
This state-of-the-art technology can disinfect hazardous biomedical waste such as blood and laboratory disposables without utilizing expensive and energy-draining incinerators. Srjanam additionally imparts a pleasant fragrance to waste, transforming it into high-value soil additives.
Set to launch at AIIMS, New Delhi, Srjanam represents a significant leap forward in addressing the 743 tonnes of biomedical waste generated daily in India, presenting a cost-effective and environmentally sound alternative to current methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
