Left Menu

Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Disposal: The Rise of Srjanam

CSIR-NIIST has developed an automated biomedical waste conversion rig named 'Srjanam' to disinfect biomedical waste without costly incinerators. Launching soon at AIIMS, this innovation offers a safe, eco-friendly solution, producing waste enhancements for agriculture while minimizing risks associated with traditional waste disposal methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:01 IST
Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Disposal: The Rise of Srjanam
  • Country:
  • India

The CSIR-NIIST (National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology) has unveiled a pioneering solution to biomedical waste management with its automated waste conversion rig, aptly named 'Srjanam.'

This state-of-the-art technology can disinfect hazardous biomedical waste such as blood and laboratory disposables without utilizing expensive and energy-draining incinerators. Srjanam additionally imparts a pleasant fragrance to waste, transforming it into high-value soil additives.

Set to launch at AIIMS, New Delhi, Srjanam represents a significant leap forward in addressing the 743 tonnes of biomedical waste generated daily in India, presenting a cost-effective and environmentally sound alternative to current methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025