Seismic Waves in the Caribbean: Cayman Islands Rattle Under Massive Earthquake
A substantial earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck in the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands. Occurring at 6:23 pm local time, the quake's epicenter was located 130 miles from George Town at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami threat was reported by the US National Tsunami Warning Center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:50 IST
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.
The seismic event, occurring at 6:23 pm local time, had an epicenter located 130 miles south-southwest of George Town and registered a depth of 10 kilometers.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center has assured that no tsunami threat is anticipated following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
