Seismic Waves in the Caribbean: Cayman Islands Rattle Under Massive Earthquake

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event, occurring at 6:23 pm local time, had an epicenter located 130 miles south-southwest of George Town and registered a depth of 10 kilometers.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center has assured that no tsunami threat is anticipated following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)