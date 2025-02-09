Left Menu

Seismic Waves in the Caribbean: Cayman Islands Rattle Under Massive Earthquake

A substantial earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck in the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands. Occurring at 6:23 pm local time, the quake's epicenter was located 130 miles from George Town at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami threat was reported by the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:50 IST
Seismic Waves in the Caribbean: Cayman Islands Rattle Under Massive Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event, occurring at 6:23 pm local time, had an epicenter located 130 miles south-southwest of George Town and registered a depth of 10 kilometers.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center has assured that no tsunami threat is anticipated following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025