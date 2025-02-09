Green Guardians: How Trees Combat Urban Heatwaves

Heatwaves are a deadly weather hazard globally, causing numerous health issues, including worsening conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. In urban areas, infrastructure such as roads and buildings retains heat, exacerbating the problem, known as the urban heat island effect, where temperatures in cities can be significantly higher than in surrounding rural areas.

Trees can significantly reduce these elevated temperatures through shading and a process called transpiration. This involves water uptake through roots, moving to leaves, and released into the air, cooling the surroundings. Evapotranspiration, the combined water loss from plants and soil, has a cooling effect that can lower temperatures by up to 4°C.

Despite these benefits, tree numbers are declining in many Australian cities due to housing developments that overlook their importance. Effective tree management, including choosing suitable species for local conditions and following water restrictions, can enhance their cooling effects, offering a sustainable solution to urban heat issues.

