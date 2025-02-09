Left Menu

Conservation Clash: Tigers vs. Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh

The National Tiger Conservation Authority warns that the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project could submerge critical tiger habitats in Madhya Pradesh, threatening biodiversity. Discussions highlight the need for alternative sites to mitigate environmental impact, while displacing tribal families and affecting millions of trees. Afforestation plans also face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:08 IST
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued a strong warning against the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh, which it claims will lead to the submersion of forest areas crucial for tiger movement, government documents reveal.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the environment ministry reviewed a proposal to divert over 2,250 hectares of forest land for the project during a meeting held on January 27. The project, aimed at enhancing irrigation, involves building dams on the Morand and Ganjal rivers impacting four districts.

The NTCA's assessment, drawing from the 2022 National Tiger Estimation, indicates that the dams threaten a vital tiger corridor between Satpura and Melghat Reserves, posing risks to wildlife biodiversity. The project plans also involve the displacement of 644 families and significant tree loss, while FAC flagged issues with compensatory afforestation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

