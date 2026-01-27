Left Menu

Brahmaputra's Rich Biodiversity Under Spotlight: Turtles Take Center Stage

A survey recorded 945 freshwater turtles of seven species in the Kaziranga National Park along the Brahmaputra River. This area, a significant biodiversity hotspot, harbors 17 turtle species. Conservation efforts aim to protect endangered species like the Black Softshell Turtle amidst ongoing habitat threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey in the Kaziranga National Park has recorded 945 freshwater turtles of seven distinct species along the Brahmaputra River, highlighting its status as an important biodiversity hotspot. Conducted by the park authorities and the India Turtle Conservation Programme, the survey underscores efforts to safeguard these precious aquatic reptiles.

The survey stretched across a 174 km segment of the Brahmaputra, identifying 876 hardshell and 69 softshell turtles, with notable sightings of the critically endangered Black Softshell Turtle. The results affirm the river's ecological richness, boasting 17 of India's 32 freshwater turtle species.

Efforts led by the Kaziranga National Park and technical support from ITCP aim to counter threats like habitat loss and exploitation, providing hope for endangered species. The survey also noted diverse wildlife, including 92 bird species and iconic megafauna, stressing the urgent need for continued conservation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

