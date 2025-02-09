Left Menu

Shimla's New Tunnel: A Leap in Urban Connectivity

A new tunnel connecting Navbahar to IGMC in Shimla aims to reduce traffic congestion. The project, costing Rs 295 crore, is part of a larger infrastructure initiative that includes extensive road and drainage construction by the Himachal Pradesh PWD, enhancing accessibility across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:26 IST
  • India

A cutting-edge tunnel linking Navbahar to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla is expected to alleviate traffic congestion significantly and streamline urban commuting, a spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh government announced on Sunday.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 295 crore, is a testament to progressive urban planning strategies, according to an official statement. It is part of broad infrastructure developments by the Public Works Department (PWD), which has already expended Rs 1,238 crore out of a total Rs 2,806 crore allocation for the current financial year.

Over the past two years, notable advancements have been made including the construction of 1,376 km of roads and 1,192 km of drainage systems across Himachal Pradesh. The PWD has also upgraded 1,741 km of roads to superior standards, expanded road access to 61 census villages, and completed 116 bridges over challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

