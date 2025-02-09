Left Menu

Chile's Celestial Crisis: The Battle for Dark Skies

Chile's pristine desert skies, vital for astronomy, face threats from urban and industrial development. Astronomers, like Angel Otarola of SOCHIAS, express concerns over increasing light pollution near key observatories, which could hinder astronomical studies reliant on the country's dark skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's renowned dark desert skies, crucial for astronomical research, are under threat. Urban and industrial growth could significantly increase light pollution.

Angel Otarola, from the Chilean Astronomical Society, highlights that the current light pollution near the Paranal Observatory is around 1% but could escalate.

Preserving these conditions is essential for maintaining Chile's status as a prime location for astronomical observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

