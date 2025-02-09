Left Menu

Delhi's Weather: Rising Temps and Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced higher than average temperatures on Sunday, with the maximum hitting 27 degrees Celsius. The air quality remained poor with an AQI of 229, while humidity fluctuated significantly. Forecasts predict shallow fog for Monday, with temperatures ranging between 9 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:18 IST
Delhi's Weather: Rising Temps and Poor Air Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced a spike in temperatures on Sunday, reaching a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the seasonal norm, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature dipped slightly below the average at 7 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels varied considerably, ranging from 35 to 95 percent throughout the day.

The air quality in the city was recorded at 229 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale at 6 pm, categorizing it as poor, reported the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 signals poor air quality. The IMD has predicted shallow fog on Monday, with temperatures expected to hover between 9 and 27 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025