Delhi's Weather: Rising Temps and Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced a spike in temperatures on Sunday, reaching a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the seasonal norm, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature dipped slightly below the average at 7 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels varied considerably, ranging from 35 to 95 percent throughout the day.

The air quality in the city was recorded at 229 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale at 6 pm, categorizing it as poor, reported the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 signals poor air quality. The IMD has predicted shallow fog on Monday, with temperatures expected to hover between 9 and 27 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)