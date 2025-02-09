Left Menu

Debating the Future: Carbon Capture Amidst Policy Shifts

Carbon capture technologies, which pump CO2 underground to mitigate global warming, face uncertain support under President Donald Trump. Despite federal challenges, state climate goals and increased incentives under Biden sustain its prospects. Skepticism persists, notably from conservative think tanks, but economic and global market requirements may drive continued adoption and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cheyenne | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The shifting landscape of U.S. policy presents a challenging backdrop for carbon capture technology, renowned for its potential to curb CO2 emissions from power plants. Under President Donald Trump, federal backing might dwindle, yet industry experts assert state-driven climate objectives can still sustain its deployment.

Trump's energy secretary, Chris Wright, prioritizes affordable and secure energy, sidelining carbon capture's zero-carbon ambitions. Critics, including conservative and environmental factions, question the technology's necessity. However, President Joe Biden's administration has infused the sector with $12 billion via tax incentives and legislation designed to boost infrastructure and decarbonization efforts.

Analyst Rohan Dighe notes a possible retreat from ESG investing could hinder future projects. However, growth persists in carbon-neutral states like Wyoming, despite local skepticism and opposition from groups like the Heritage Foundation, which argues carbon capture's financial burden outweighs its benefits in a fossil-fuel-driven market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

