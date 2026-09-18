US Eyes Controversial F-35 Deal to Bolster Saudi Defense

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, marking a significant policy shift. The $24.3 billion deal includes 48 jets, engaging Washington's commitment to Israel's military edge while considering Saudi Arabia's defense modernization under Vision 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:20 IST
US Eyes Controversial F-35 Deal to Bolster Saudi Defense

The United States is contemplating a pivotal arms sale to Saudi Arabia, with the potential approval for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets stirring diplomatic waters. If completed, the deal would mark a significant shift in US policy, as Saudi Arabia aims to boost its military capacity amid Middle Eastern unrest.

Saudi Arabia has long pursued the F-35, a cutting-edge aircraft known for its stealth capabilities, as part of its strategic defense initiative. The proposed $24.3 billion sale includes 48 jets and the necessary infrastructure, signaling a deepening of defense ties between Washington and Riyadh as the kingdom seeks to modernize its air force under Vision 2030.

However, the sale faces scrutiny from Congress given Saudi Arabia's controversial human rights record and previous implications in the region. Nonetheless, the kingdom's interest in the fighter jets underscores its desire to strengthen its security apparatus while maintaining a strategic partnership with the US.

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