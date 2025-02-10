Smart Food Packaging: Reducing Waste, Enhancing Sustainability

In Hamilton, Canada, food insecurity remains a major global issue, affecting over two billion people. Simultaneously, inefficiencies cause over 30% of food to be wasted annually due to outdated labeling systems, leading to unnecessary disposal and significant environmental impact.

Smart food-packaging technology could radically cut food waste, using sensors and artificial intelligence to assess indicators like pH and bacterial growth, offering real-time information about food quality. While costly, these innovations align with consumer demand for sustainability and promise economic and environmental advantages.

To tackle market resistance, governments can incentivize the adoption of smart packaging through financial policies. Empowering consumers with technologies like AI-enabled apps could further reduce waste. Cross-sector collaboration is crucial to propagate these technologies globally, transforming food systems and tackling food insecurity.

