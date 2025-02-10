Supreme Court Highlights Priorities: Cycle Tracks vs Basic Amenities

The Supreme Court, on Monday, declined to hear a plea advocating for the establishment of cycle tracks across the country, emphasizing the dire need to focus on more critical issues like affordable housing and access to clean water.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan pointed out the current financial incapacity of states to prioritize cycle tracks when crucial needs such as adequate housing remain unmet. This reflects an apparent misalignment in priorities, the court noted.

Cycling promoter Davinder Singh Nagi's plea highlighted existing tracks in several states. However, the bench stressed the necessity to address more immediate concerns under Article 21 of the Constitution, such as the provision of basic amenities, before considering infrastructural projects like cycle tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)