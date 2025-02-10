Pound Steady as Traders Await Key Economic Data and BoE Speech

On Monday, the pound remained steady against both the euro and dollar, largely bypassing the latest tariff tensions as traders awaited a pivotal speech by Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann and crucial business activity data. The pound edged up 0.08% against the dollar, settling at $1.2407, while maintaining its position against the euro at 83.2 pence.

Major shifts in currencies were seen among leading steel and aluminium exporters following President Donald Trump's announcement of substantial tariffs on these U.S. imports. Despite being less relevant to Britain, the muted market response offered minimal support for sterling's position against the euro.

Expectations grow for significant news concerning sterling later this week. HSBC's global head of FX research, Paul Mackel, noted the impact of upcoming speeches and British economic data. Mann, once considered a hawk in monetary policy, surprised markets by advocating for a 50 basis point rate cut last week, challenging previous economic expectations amidst looming economic reports.

