Max Estates' Strategic Growth in Noida & Gurugram: A Real Estate Giant Expanding Horizons

Max Estates Limited has released its unaudited financial results for Q3 and the first nine months of FY25, revealing a robust performance across its real estate portfolio.

The company surpassed its full-year pre-sales target by reaching INR 5,200 crore within just nine months and acquired a significant land parcel in Noida, aimed at expanding its mixed-use developments.

Furthermore, Max Estates displayed strong occupancy in its commercial properties and celebrated substantial pre-sales in residential projects in Noida and Gurugram, showcasing a strategic focus on high-quality living and office spaces in the Delhi NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)