Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Bus Plunge in Guatemala

A tragic accident near Guatemala's capital resulted in at least 40 deaths and 15 serious injuries after a bus plunged off a bridge. The incident, occurring before dawn, involved a multi-vehicle collision. Among the victims were children. President Bernardo Arevalo declared a day of national mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital as a bus crashed off a bridge, leading to the death of at least 40 people.

According to fire department spokesman Edwin Villagran, the bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, causing it to fall 115 feet into a sewage-polluted stream early Monday morning. The vehicle landed upside down and half-submerged in the water.

The bus, traveling from Progreso, northeast of the capital, had children among its victims, confirmed volunteer firefighting spokesman Oscar Sanchez. In response, President Bernardo Arevalo extended his condolences and declared a national day of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

