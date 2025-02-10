Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Bus Plunge in Guatemala

A tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital as a bus crashed off a bridge, leading to the death of at least 40 people.

According to fire department spokesman Edwin Villagran, the bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, causing it to fall 115 feet into a sewage-polluted stream early Monday morning. The vehicle landed upside down and half-submerged in the water.

The bus, traveling from Progreso, northeast of the capital, had children among its victims, confirmed volunteer firefighting spokesman Oscar Sanchez. In response, President Bernardo Arevalo extended his condolences and declared a national day of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)