Global Climate Plans: Nations Racing Against Time

Nearly two hundred countries were tasked with a crucial deadline under the Paris climate deal to submit plans for reducing emissions, but only twelve nations have made the cut, collectively contributing 16.2% of global carbon emissions. The plans, fundamental to controlling climate change, must align with intentions to prevent warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The missed deadlines come amid discussions around the effectiveness and urgency of action. UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell stresses the importance of quality over speed, acknowledging more than 170 nations are actively developing their proposals. Yet, with a looming climate crisis, nonprofit policy leaders express concern over the lack of timely action.

The plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, aim to encompass broader economic sectors and address emissions of all greenhouse gases. Analyzing current targets, experts find them lacking ambition. As the September deadline approaches for submitting plans, the international community watches closely, demanding more substantive commitments to halt the changing climate.

