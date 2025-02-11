Left Menu

Global Climate Plans: Nations Racing Against Time

Nearly 200 countries faced a deadline to submit their plans to reduce emissions, crucial under the Paris agreement. Only a dozen have complied, accounting for 16.2% of global carbon emissions. Despite missed deadlines, efforts continue with a focus on quality over timeliness, but concerns over inaction remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:21 IST
Global Climate Plans: Nations Racing Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearly two hundred countries were tasked with a crucial deadline under the Paris climate deal to submit plans for reducing emissions, but only twelve nations have made the cut, collectively contributing 16.2% of global carbon emissions. The plans, fundamental to controlling climate change, must align with intentions to prevent warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The missed deadlines come amid discussions around the effectiveness and urgency of action. UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell stresses the importance of quality over speed, acknowledging more than 170 nations are actively developing their proposals. Yet, with a looming climate crisis, nonprofit policy leaders express concern over the lack of timely action.

The plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, aim to encompass broader economic sectors and address emissions of all greenhouse gases. Analyzing current targets, experts find them lacking ambition. As the September deadline approaches for submitting plans, the international community watches closely, demanding more substantive commitments to halt the changing climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025