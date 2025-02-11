Climate's Impact on Pregnancy Duration: New Insights

According to a recent study, exposure to air pollution and extreme temperatures during pregnancy could lead to prolonged pregnancies. Conducted by researchers at Curtin University, the analysis involved nearly four lakh births in Australia and found significant risks associated with environmental stressors.

Prolonged pregnancies can carry serious consequences for both mothers and children, often necessitating medical interventions like labor induction. The risks include stillbirth, birth complications, and behavioral problems. Despite the well-known risks of preterm births linked to climate change, this is the first study examining how climate exposure might also prolong gestation, particularly affecting older mothers and those with complicated pregnancies.

Published in the journal Urban Climate, the findings reveal that fine particulate matter and biothermal stress increase the likelihood of pregnancies extending past 41 weeks. It emphasizes the urgent need for healthcare providers and policymakers to factor in climate-related risks during pregnancy planning, alongside introducing targeted policies and health initiatives to mitigate these environmental impacts.

