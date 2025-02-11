Left Menu

Winter Wave: Chaos and Cold Grips Mid-Atlantic States

A severe winter storm is impacting the Mid-Atlantic, causing heavy snow, icy roads, and potential power outages. Virginia and West Virginia are bracing for up to 25.4 cm of snow. Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are causing crises elsewhere, with tragic results for homeless populations in cities like Detroit and Portland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Richmond | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A severe winter storm is bringing chaos to the Mid-Atlantic, as the region braces for heavy snowfall and potential power outages. With forecasts predicting significant snow and ice accumulation, states like Virginia and West Virginia are experiencing treacherous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings stretching from Kentucky to New Jersey. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency, closing schools and government offices, while Appalachian Power has enlisted 700 extra workers to address potential outages.

Meanwhile, freezing conditions are causing crises for vulnerable populations, with tragic outcomes such as the deaths of two children in Detroit. Cities like Portland, Oregon, are mobilizing resources to support homeless individuals amid deadly cold temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

