Winter Wave: Chaos and Cold Grips Mid-Atlantic States

A severe winter storm is bringing chaos to the Mid-Atlantic, as the region braces for heavy snowfall and potential power outages. With forecasts predicting significant snow and ice accumulation, states like Virginia and West Virginia are experiencing treacherous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings stretching from Kentucky to New Jersey. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency, closing schools and government offices, while Appalachian Power has enlisted 700 extra workers to address potential outages.

Meanwhile, freezing conditions are causing crises for vulnerable populations, with tragic outcomes such as the deaths of two children in Detroit. Cities like Portland, Oregon, are mobilizing resources to support homeless individuals amid deadly cold temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)