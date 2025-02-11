Left Menu

Confronting Conflict: Jharkhand's Struggle with Elephant Encounters

Jharkhand has witnessed 474 fatalities from man-elephant conflicts over five years. These incidents, second only to Odisha's 624 deaths, prompted initiatives like quick response teams and enhanced elephant corridors. Key factors include unregulated development and food scarcity, leading to these tragic encounters.

  • Country:
  • India

In a span of five years, Jharkhand has reported 474 fatalities due to man-elephant conflicts, highlighting a pressing issue that ranks just below Odisha, with 624 deaths, nationwide.

To mitigate such incidents, Jharkhand's forest department has initiated several measures, including the establishment of quick response teams in every district and the development of region-specific action plans.

Key contributors to these conflicts are believed to be unplanned development projects, mining activities, and food scarcity, according to wildlife experts. Efforts are underway to expand elephant corridors and develop road underpasses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

