Inferno Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market
A major fire broke out at a furniture market in Oshiwara, Mumbai, causing significant damage. Despite the extensive blaze, which lasted six hours and required over 20 fire engines to contain, no injuries were reported. The fire began at a furniture godown and spread to nearby shops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire erupted at a furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, officials reported on Tuesday. The blaze, which engulfed multiple shops, fortunately resulted in no injuries.
Authorities pinpointed the start of the conflagration at 11:30 AM at a furniture godown, later extending to nearby stores. Firefighters classified the blaze as a Level 2 (major) emergency.
Approximately 20 fire engines and water tankers were deployed to combat the inferno, which took six hours to control. The fire's origin is still under investigation.

