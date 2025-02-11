Inferno Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market

A significant fire erupted at a furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, officials reported on Tuesday. The blaze, which engulfed multiple shops, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Authorities pinpointed the start of the conflagration at 11:30 AM at a furniture godown, later extending to nearby stores. Firefighters classified the blaze as a Level 2 (major) emergency.

Approximately 20 fire engines and water tankers were deployed to combat the inferno, which took six hours to control. The fire's origin is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)