Madhya Pradesh's Urban Revolution: Leading the Charge in India's Infrastructure Renaissance
Madhya Pradesh, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is hosting the Global Investors Summit focusing on urban development. The summit emphasizes smart cities, robust infrastructure, and sustainability. Madhya Pradesh aims to be a pivotal hub for urban advancement, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.
The Global Investors Summit in Bhopal is set to spotlight Madhya Pradesh's boom in smart cities and infrastructure development, a move seen as key to urban transformation in India. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the two-day event starting February 24.
Chief Minister Yadav emphasized that the state integrates strategic investments with sustainable development and digital governance. With Rs 72,000 crore of ongoing urban projects and additional ventures worth Rs 88,000 crore in the pipeline, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a top destination for investors keen on urban infrastructure projects.
Boasting seven smart cities and world-class connectivity, the state is prioritizing progressive urban policies. Plans are underway to fulfill PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, with modern facilities and employment opportunities tied to these urban projects. Madhya Pradesh also leads in the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Smart City rankings, making it a competitive player in the national landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
