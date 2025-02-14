Structural Collapse in Thane Sparks Safety Measures

A 35-year-old house wall collapsed onto a neighboring residence in Thane city on Friday evening, and although no injuries were reported, the incident prompted immediate safety measures by civic authorities.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area and was quickly reported to the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. To prioritize public safety, officials evacuated four nearby houses, resulting in the temporary displacement of 28 residents who were accommodated at a local madrasa.

Key personnel, including firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell members, responded promptly to the scene, efficiently removing hazardous debris and securing the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)