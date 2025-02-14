Left Menu

Transforming Lucknow: Inauguration of Flyovers and Plans for Industrial Growth

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two major flyovers in Lucknow to ease traffic and drive development. The event, attended by ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the launch of 114 projects worth Rs 588 crore. Plans for smart city developments and a new defence manufacturing hub were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:41 IST
Transforming Lucknow: Inauguration of Flyovers and Plans for Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated two pivotal four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in the city.

The inauguration, which saw attendance from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, marks a significant step towards urban development.

In his speech, Adityanath outlined Lucknow's transformation into an Aero City and AI City, underlining 114 projects worth Rs 588 crore as key catalysts in the state's infrastructure advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025