Transforming Lucknow: Inauguration of Flyovers and Plans for Industrial Growth
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two major flyovers in Lucknow to ease traffic and drive development. The event, attended by ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the launch of 114 projects worth Rs 588 crore. Plans for smart city developments and a new defence manufacturing hub were discussed.
14-02-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated two pivotal four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in the city.
The inauguration, which saw attendance from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, marks a significant step towards urban development.
In his speech, Adityanath outlined Lucknow's transformation into an Aero City and AI City, underlining 114 projects worth Rs 588 crore as key catalysts in the state's infrastructure advancement.
