Transforming Lucknow: Inauguration of Flyovers and Plans for Industrial Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated two pivotal four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in the city.

The inauguration, which saw attendance from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, marks a significant step towards urban development.

In his speech, Adityanath outlined Lucknow's transformation into an Aero City and AI City, underlining 114 projects worth Rs 588 crore as key catalysts in the state's infrastructure advancement.

