The Hidden Hazards of Valentine's Blooms: Unveiling Pesticides in Imported Flowers

Cut flowers beloved for Valentine's Day might come with hidden health risks due to widespread pesticide use, warns a French consumer group.

Paris-based UFC-Que Choisir conducted an investigation revealing potentially hazardous pesticide residues in flowers sold across Europe. The study highlights the presence of EU-banned pesticides in bouquets imported from countries like the Netherlands, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The group calls for strict pesticide regulations and better labeling to protect both consumer and florist health. Although the flower industry claims no consumer risk exists, advocates stress the need for further health impact studies on florists handling these blooms daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)