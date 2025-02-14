Left Menu

The Hidden Hazards of Valentine's Blooms: Unveiling Pesticides in Imported Flowers

France's UFC-Que Choisir revealed pesticide residues in Valentine's cut flowers. Despite no consumer risk, concerns arise for florists' health. The group urges regulation on pesticide levels and labeling. The study highlights EU-banned substances in flowers, including imports from Dutch, Kenyan, and Ethiopian growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:15 IST
The Hidden Hazards of Valentine's Blooms: Unveiling Pesticides in Imported Flowers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Cut flowers beloved for Valentine's Day might come with hidden health risks due to widespread pesticide use, warns a French consumer group.

Paris-based UFC-Que Choisir conducted an investigation revealing potentially hazardous pesticide residues in flowers sold across Europe. The study highlights the presence of EU-banned pesticides in bouquets imported from countries like the Netherlands, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The group calls for strict pesticide regulations and better labeling to protect both consumer and florist health. Although the flower industry claims no consumer risk exists, advocates stress the need for further health impact studies on florists handling these blooms daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025