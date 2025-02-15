Heroic Fireman Injured in Freemasons’ Hall Blaze

A Mumbai fireman sustained injuries during attempts to control a fire at the heritage site Freemasons' Hall. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and involved a blaze contained on the second floor of the three-storey building. Emergency teams reported that the situation is now stable.

The injured fireman, Pankaj Parshuram Bhoir, hurt his right hand while combating the flames that engulfed the office area. Authorities confirmed the fire was classified as a minor level one incident, with smoke filling parts of the building.

In a separate event, fire services swiftly tackled a blaze at a textile godown in Kurla. The prompt responses in both scenarios highlight the efficiency of Mumbai's emergency services.

