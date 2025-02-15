Left Menu

Heroic Fireman Injured in Freemasons’ Hall Blaze

A fireman was injured while battling a blaze at Freemasons’ Hall, a heritage building in Mumbai. The fire, classified as level one, was contained on the second floor. Another fire occurred in a Kurla textile godown and was swiftly extinguished. Both incidents showcased quick emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai fireman sustained injuries during attempts to control a fire at the heritage site Freemasons' Hall. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and involved a blaze contained on the second floor of the three-storey building. Emergency teams reported that the situation is now stable.

The injured fireman, Pankaj Parshuram Bhoir, hurt his right hand while combating the flames that engulfed the office area. Authorities confirmed the fire was classified as a minor level one incident, with smoke filling parts of the building.

In a separate event, fire services swiftly tackled a blaze at a textile godown in Kurla. The prompt responses in both scenarios highlight the efficiency of Mumbai's emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

