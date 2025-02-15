Delhi's MCD Reinforces Public Space Regulations with Revised Rates

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a revision of its enforcement rates, affecting composition fees, removal charges, and storage charges for entities obstructing public thoroughfares, as stated by officials on Saturday.

The updated charges now replace the previously issued circular from July 19, 2023. The changes are designed to streamline enforcement strategies and deter illegal encroachments on public property.

The revised fees will impact hawkers, shopkeepers, transport firms, and vehicle dealers, among others. With the new rates, composition fees span from Rs 600 for hawkers to Rs 15,000 for water trolleys. Removal charges depend on the weight of the load, with costs beginning at Rs 300 for goods up to 40 kg, surging to Rs 2,000 for loads over five quintals.

There is a bifurcation in storage fees into categories for goods and vehicles. The fee for storing goods less than one quintal will be Rs 100 daily, whereas heavier goods will incur a charge of Rs 200 per quintal each day. Vehicle storage costs start at Rs 500 per day for two-wheelers, escalating to Rs 8,000 for multi-axle trailers.

MCD asserts that these new charges aim to better maintain public space sanctity and alleviate road obstructions. The entity has reaffirmed its commitment to a 'zero tolerance' stance on encroachments and has called upon stakeholders to avoid blocking public areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and improved civic amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)