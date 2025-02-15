Thailand Strengthens Nuclear Safety Framework Following IAEA Review

An expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Thailand for its strong commitment to improving its national regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety. The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, which concluded on 14 February, was conducted at the request of the Thai Government and hosted by the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP). This mission was Thailand's first IRRS review.

The 12-day IRRS mission focused on evaluating Thailand's legal framework, regulatory processes, emergency preparedness, and the interface with nuclear security. It included interviews with OAP staff and Ministry of Public Health representatives and site visits to Bhumibol Hospital, Thai Nampthip industrial facility, and the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), including the TRR-1/M1 research reactor and a radioactive waste management facility.

Thailand, which has no nuclear power plants, utilizes radiation sources in medical, scientific, and industrial sectors. Its TRR-1/M1 research reactor, operational since 1977, produces medical isotopes such as samarium-153 and serves as a neutron imaging facility and training center. The country aims to expand its research capabilities with the construction of two new research reactors.

The IRRS team, comprising 15 experts from 14 countries and three IAEA staff members, praised Thailand’s transparency and cooperation. The team identified key strengths, such as:

The high-level composition of the Nuclear Energy for Peace Commission, which provides expert-level oversight for safety initiatives.

OAP’s proactive public awareness campaigns on radiation safety, including consumer education on artificially colored gemstones.

OAP’s efforts to enhance regulatory assessment capabilities for the planned research reactors.

The promotion of a safety-centered organizational culture within OAP.

The team also provided recommendations for further improvement, including:

Developing a comprehensive national policy and strategy for nuclear and radiation safety.

Strengthening regulations for medical radiation exposure.

Updating and filling gaps in the legal framework for nuclear safety.

Establishing a robust human resource management system within OAP.

Pennapa Kanchana, OAP Deputy Secretary General, affirmed Thailand’s commitment to implementing the recommendations to meet IAEA safety standards. Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division on Radiation, Transport, and Waste Safety, praised Thailand’s proactive approach to learning from international best practices.

The IRRS team’s final report will be delivered to the Thai Government within three months, providing a roadmap for enhancing the national regulatory framework and aligning with global safety standards.