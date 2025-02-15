Left Menu

Thailand Strengthens Nuclear Safety Framework Following IAEA Review

The 12-day IRRS mission focused on evaluating Thailand's legal framework, regulatory processes, emergency preparedness, and the interface with nuclear security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:11 IST
Thailand Strengthens Nuclear Safety Framework Following IAEA Review
The IRRS team, comprising 15 experts from 14 countries and three IAEA staff members, praised Thailand’s transparency and cooperation. Image Credit: ChatGPT

An expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Thailand for its strong commitment to improving its national regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety. The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, which concluded on 14 February, was conducted at the request of the Thai Government and hosted by the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP). This mission was Thailand's first IRRS review.

The 12-day IRRS mission focused on evaluating Thailand's legal framework, regulatory processes, emergency preparedness, and the interface with nuclear security. It included interviews with OAP staff and Ministry of Public Health representatives and site visits to Bhumibol Hospital, Thai Nampthip industrial facility, and the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), including the TRR-1/M1 research reactor and a radioactive waste management facility.

Thailand, which has no nuclear power plants, utilizes radiation sources in medical, scientific, and industrial sectors. Its TRR-1/M1 research reactor, operational since 1977, produces medical isotopes such as samarium-153 and serves as a neutron imaging facility and training center. The country aims to expand its research capabilities with the construction of two new research reactors.

The IRRS team, comprising 15 experts from 14 countries and three IAEA staff members, praised Thailand’s transparency and cooperation. The team identified key strengths, such as:

  • The high-level composition of the Nuclear Energy for Peace Commission, which provides expert-level oversight for safety initiatives.
  • OAP’s proactive public awareness campaigns on radiation safety, including consumer education on artificially colored gemstones.
  • OAP’s efforts to enhance regulatory assessment capabilities for the planned research reactors.
  • The promotion of a safety-centered organizational culture within OAP.

The team also provided recommendations for further improvement, including:

  • Developing a comprehensive national policy and strategy for nuclear and radiation safety.
  • Strengthening regulations for medical radiation exposure.
  • Updating and filling gaps in the legal framework for nuclear safety.
  • Establishing a robust human resource management system within OAP.

Pennapa Kanchana, OAP Deputy Secretary General, affirmed Thailand’s commitment to implementing the recommendations to meet IAEA safety standards. Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division on Radiation, Transport, and Waste Safety, praised Thailand’s proactive approach to learning from international best practices.

The IRRS team’s final report will be delivered to the Thai Government within three months, providing a roadmap for enhancing the national regulatory framework and aligning with global safety standards.

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025