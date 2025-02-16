Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy Strike New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in at least 15 deaths and numerous injuries. The incident occurred due to overcrowding during Maha Kumbh festivities. Authorities are managing the aftermath, providing aid to victims, as government officials express condolences and promise improved measures.

Chaos and Tragedy Strike New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station, claiming the lives of at least 15 individuals and injuring more than a dozen, according to officials. The chaos erupted late Saturday night during heightened passenger traffic due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj.

Witnesses report a surge in crowd size that overwhelmed platform numbers 14 and 15, where trains were bound for Prayagraj. Delhi's Acting Chief Minister confirmed the deaths at LNJP Hospital, while rescue operations involved dispatching teams and fire services to manage the aftermath.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressed their condolences and emphasized the need for speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation to assess the situation and will consider additional train services to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

