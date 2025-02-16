Port Hedland Reopens Post-Cyclone Zelia

Western Australia's Port Hedland, renowned as the world's largest iron ore hub, has reopened following the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Zelia. The cyclone, a Category 5 storm, posed a significant threat to the Pilbara region but has since weakened.

Port Hedland had been closed alongside nearby ports Dampier and Varanus Island due to the storm's approach last Wednesday. The reopening late Saturday was confirmed by Pilbara Ports after comprehensive safety inspections revealed no major damage.

Key industry players such as BHP Group, Fortescue, and Hancock Prospecting reported minimal impact on their operations, while Rio Tinto announced the resumption of its port, rail, and mine operations. Forecasters say the cyclone has weakened in the southern Pilbara region.

(With inputs from agencies.)